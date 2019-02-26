The GSMA announced winners of the 2019 GLOMO Awards at MWC19 Barcelona which were presented by TV and radio presenter, Remel London and BBC Africa Business Editor and presenter, Larry Madowo. The GLOMOs showcase those companies and individuals that are driving innovation in the rapidly evolving mobile industry.
"Our congratulations to all of the winners and nominees of the GSMA's GLOMO Awards 2019," said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. "The GLOMO's are a testament to the incredible innovation and ingenuity shaping our industry and it is truly an outstanding achievement to have been selected by our esteemed judging panels. We thank all of our entrants, judges, sponsors and partners for supporting the 2019 GLOMO's."
The winners of the 2019 GLOMO Awards are:
Best Mobile Network Infrastructure
Ericsson for 5G high-band Massive MIMO
Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough (Companies more than $10million Annual Global Revenue)
Huawei for Huawei 5G RAN Innovation
Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough (Companies less than $10million Annual Global Revenue)
Athonet for Athonet BubbleCloud
Best Network Software Breakthrough (Companies more than $10million Annual Global Revenue)
KT for Integrated Orchestrator Platform for customized B2B service
Best Network Software Breakthrough (Companies less than $10million Annual Global Revenue)
Athonet for Athonet BubbleCloud
Best Mobile Authentication Security Solution
Nok Nok S3 for Authentication Suite (Nok Nok S3 Suite)
Outstanding Mobile Technology Award The CTO's Choice
Athonet for Athonet BubbleCloud
Best Mobile Operator Service for Consumers
Sunrise Huawei for Sunrise 5G FWA service
Best Mobile Service for the Connected Life
Aira for Aira: Visual Interpreter for the Blind
Best Use of Mobile Marketing
Reliance Jio Infocomm for Jio Cricket Play Along
Most Innovative Mobile App
SK Telecom for T Map for Ultimate Driving Safety
Best Overall Mobile Consumer Innovation
Epic Games for the Fortnite Franchise
Best Mobile Innovation for Enterprise
Athonet for Athonet BubbleCloud
Best Mobile Innovation for Health and BioTech
BIMA for mHealth from BIMA
Best Mobile Innovation for Education
Aira for Aira: Visual Interpreter for the Blind
Best Mobile Innovation for Automotive
Huawei for C-V2X Solution
Best Mobile Innovation for Payment and Fintech
KT for Genie Pay
Best Mobile Innovation for Commerce
Ubamarket DMI for Ubamarket
Best Mobile Innovation for Smart Cities
Gaoqing Government Huawei for Adding "Smart" to "Happy"
Best Smartphone The Judges' Choice
Huawei for Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Disruptive Device Innovation Award The Judges' Choice
Google for Google Night Sight
Best Wearable Mobile Technology
Samsung for Samsung Galaxy Watch
Best Connected Consumer Device
Goodix for Secure Live-Finger Detection Solution
Best Mobile VR or AR
Accenture for AVEnueS
Best Mobile Video Content Service
SK Telecom for oksusu
Best Content and Media Innovation The Judges' Choice
Epic Games for the Fortnite Franchise
Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets
Mavenir for Mavenir Sponsored Data Rewards Platform
Best Mobile Innovation for Women in Emerging Markets
BBC Media Action for Kilkari
Best Mobile Innovation supporting Emergency or Humanitarian Situations
Lumkani for Lumkani
Best Use of Mobile for Accessibility Inclusion
Beeline Russia for Beeline.Motorica
The Green Mobile Award
GenCell Energy for GenCell A5 Off-Grid
Telefonica for 100% Renewable Energy Plan 2030
Outstanding Mobile Contribution to the UN SDGs
World Food Programme for SCOPE CODA
Government Leadership Award
Finnish Government
Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry
Kaan Terziog?lu, CEO, Turkcell
European 5G Pioneer Award
Deutsche Telekom AG for driving an ecosystem approach towards 5G commercialization
5G Leadership Award
Nokia for Nokia 5G Future X Unleashing the Potential of 5G
5G Industry Partnership Award
Hamburg Port Authority, Deutsche Telekom Nokia for First Large Scale Industrial Commercial 5G Trial
Additional GLOMO Awards to Be Unveiled
On Wednesday, 27 February, nominees for the '4YFN Startup of the Year Award 2019' will pitch their business idea to an audience and expert judging panel at 15:00 16:00 CET on the Banc Sabadell Stage, Hall 8, Fira Montjuïc, with the winner announced live.
The Women4Tech Leadership Awards will be presented at 09:15, Thursday, 28 February during the Women4Tech Summit, in Hall 4, Auditorium A, Fira Gran Via. Also on Thursday, the award for 'Best New Connected Mobile Device MWC 2019' will be presented from the winner's stand at 09:45 CET as well as broadcast live on Mobile World Live TV.
The 2019 GLOMO Awards Category Sponsors include: National Instruments for 'Mobile Tech'; Dolby for 'Content and Media'; Mobica for 'Fourth Industrial Revolution'; and Mobileum for 'Consumer'. Mashable are the Official Media Partner for this year's GLOMO Awards. The awards are judged by independent experts, analysts, journalists, academics, and, in some cases, mobile operator representatives.
For further information on GLOMO Awards winners please visit http://www.mwcbarcelona.com/2019-global-mobile-awards-winners.
