Dienstag, 26.02.2019

WKN: 753769 ISIN: FR0004529147 Ticker-Symbol: YTE 
26.02.2019 | 18:12
(1 Leser)
TESSI: Finalisation of debt refinancing arrangements - Dividend payout scheduled for 5 March 2019


> New €165 million senior debt

Following discussions with its bank partners, Tessi has now finalised the refinancing arrangements for its entire debt (see 7 January 2019 press release) involving a new senior debt for €165 million. Under the arrangements Tessi benefits from more advantageous financing terms plus a 2-year extension of the average debt maturity date. The new funds will be partly assigned to repaying existing borrowings plus a shareholder loan granted by Pixel Holding in 2017.

> Dividend payment calendar

On 13 February 2019, Tessi's general meeting of shareholders approved the payment of an exceptional dividend of €42.70 per share (comprising a €19.25 exceptional dividend and a €23.45 interim dividend per share). Coupon detachment is scheduled for 1 March 2019 and the dividend will be paid out on 5 March 2019.

> Capital breakdown following public tender offer instigated by Pixel Holding

Following the public tender offer closed on 20 February 2019, Pixel Holding, the Group majority shareholder, now holds 71.3% of Tessi's share capital.

Next release: 2018 results, 10 April 2019 after market close


About Tessi

  • Tessi is Europe's document processing specialist
  • Listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B - ISIN code - FR0004529147 - Ticker: TES
  • Head office in Grenoble, France (38)
  • Created in 1971 and acquired by Pixel Holding on 12 January 2017
  • European leader in information flow management and cheque receipt and processing
  • French No. 1 in managing deferred promotional operations

For more information please visit our website: www.tessi.fr


Contacts

Tessi
Phone: +33 (0)4 76 70 59 10
communication@tessi.fr
Actus
Guillaume Le Floch / Investor Relations
Marie Claude Triquet / Media Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)4 72 18 04 90
glefloch@actus.fr / mctriquet@actus.fr
