TESSI: Finalisation of debt refinancing arrangements - Dividend payout scheduled for 5 March 2019



> New €165 million senior debt

Following discussions with its bank partners, Tessi has now finalised the refinancing arrangements for its entire debt (see 7 January 2019 press release) involving a new senior debt for €165 million. Under the arrangements Tessi benefits from more advantageous financing terms plus a 2-year extension of the average debt maturity date. The new funds will be partly assigned to repaying existing borrowings plus a shareholder loan granted by Pixel Holding in 2017.

> Dividend payment calendar

On 13 February 2019, Tessi's general meeting of shareholders approved the payment of an exceptional dividend of €42.70 per share (comprising a €19.25 exceptional dividend and a €23.45 interim dividend per share). Coupon detachment is scheduled for 1 March 2019 and the dividend will be paid out on 5 March 2019.

> Capital breakdown following public tender offer instigated by Pixel Holding

Following the public tender offer closed on 20 February 2019, Pixel Holding, the Group majority shareholder, now holds 71.3% of Tessi's share capital.



Next release: 2018 results, 10 April 2019 after market close



About Tessi

Tessi is Europe's document processing specialist

Listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B - ISIN code - FR0004529147 - Ticker: TES

Head office in Grenoble, France (38)

Created in 1971 and acquired by Pixel Holding on 12 January 2017

European leader in information flow management and cheque receipt and processing

French No. 1 in managing deferred promotional operations

For more information please visit our website: www.tessi.fr



Contacts

Tessi

Phone: +33 (0)4 76 70 59 10

communication@tessi.fr

Actus

Guillaume Le Floch / Investor Relations

Marie Claude Triquet / Media Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)4 72 18 04 90

glefloch@actus.fr / mctriquet@actus.fr

