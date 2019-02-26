TESSI: Finalisation of debt refinancing arrangements - Dividend payout scheduled for 5 March 2019

> New €165 million senior debt
Following discussions with its bank partners, Tessi has now finalised the refinancing arrangements for its entire debt (see 7 January 2019 press release) involving a new senior debt for €165 million. Under the arrangements Tessi benefits from more advantageous financing terms plus a 2-year extension of the average debt maturity date. The new funds will be partly assigned to repaying existing borrowings plus a shareholder loan granted by Pixel Holding in 2017.
> Dividend payment calendar
On 13 February 2019, Tessi's general meeting of shareholders approved the payment of an exceptional dividend of €42.70 per share (comprising a €19.25 exceptional dividend and a €23.45 interim dividend per share). Coupon detachment is scheduled for 1 March 2019 and the dividend will be paid out on 5 March 2019.
> Capital breakdown following public tender offer instigated by Pixel Holding
Following the public tender offer closed on 20 February 2019, Pixel Holding, the Group majority shareholder, now holds 71.3% of Tessi's share capital.
