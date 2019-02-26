ABEO: ABEO and Vivendi Sports form partnership to develop and promote the practice of sports in Africa

Paris and Rioz, 26 February 2019

ABEO, a leading global player in the sports and leisure equipment market, and Vivendi Sports, a Vivendi Group company that designs and organises sports competitions, today announce that they have entered into a partnership to develop and promote the practice of sports in Sub-Saharan Africa. The two companies will work together, alongside sports federations, on the organisation of top-level sports competitions for which ABEO will be the official equipment supplier.

Sports has become a powerful development driver in Africa, which is hosting an increasing number of prestigious sporting competitions.

Vivendi Sports is actively contributing to this boom. Vivendi has been operating in Africa for over 30 years and its subsidiary Vivendi Sports has organised the Tour de l'Espoir for the second consecutive year. This cycling race, held in Cameroon in 2018 and 2019, has become part of Union Cycliste Internationale's Under 23 Nations' Cup, a first in the history of African road cycling.

A leading global player in the sports and leisure equipment sector, the ABEO Group plans to continue its international expansion and implement a dedicated strategy for development in Africa.

Olivier Estèves, CEO of ABEO Group said: "Sports in Africa has continually strengthened in recent years and we are delighted to be able to have the opportunity to contribute to its future development. Working with Vivendi Sports, the Group of which has been operating in Africa for over 30 years, will help us to meet the specific needs of an emerging market."

Robins Tchale Watchou, CEO of Vivendi Sports, added: "ABEO is a world-leading supplier of sports equipment appreciated by professionals and amateurs alike. We are delighted to be able to draw on their expertise in order to continue the development of the practice of sports in Africa, encouraged by the organisation of internationally recognised sports competitions."









About ABEO

ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure ("sportainment") market. The Group posted revenue of €187.9 million for the year ended 31 March 2018, 71% of which was generated outside France. At year-end it had 1,600 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects to professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B.

About Vivendi Sports

Vivendi Sports is a Vivendi Group company whose aim is to design and organise sports competitions, drawing on the Group's expertise in the sports sector.

Since its creation in 2017, Vivendi Sports has focused on expanding its operations in Africa, where the Group is a reference when it comes to sports, particularly via Canal+. The sports competitions organised by Vivendi Sports harness the Group's full potential for co-operations between its various entities. Accordingly, as far as possible the competitions are held close to CanalOlympia venues, combined with live concerts, and receive premium coverage on Canal+ television channels. All competitions organised by Vivendi Sports are included on the international federations' competition roster and the results are ratified by these federations.

To date, Vivendi Sports has organised the first two editions of the Tour de l'Espoir, which were held in Cameroon in 2018 and 2019 under the auspices of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the Cameroon Cycling Federation. Vivendi Sports also organised the IBO Jab & Vibes super lightweight boxing world championship in October 2018 in Dakar, Senegal.

ABEO contacts

ACTUS finance & communication

Investor relations - Corinne Puissant investor@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77

Press relations - Serena Boni presse@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

Contact Vivendi Sports

Press relations - Jean-Louis Erneux jean-louis.erneux@vivendi.com Tel: +33 (1)71 71 15 84

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF