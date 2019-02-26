Tradition Energy announced today that it has entered into an agreement with the Hartford-based, Capitol Region Education Council (CREC) to provide energy risk management and procurement services to educational agencies and towns throughout the state of Connecticut.

CREC operates as a non-profit entity organized primarily to support educational agencies (currently 35 school districts and 36 towns), and to promote cost-saving opportunities to all school districts and towns in Connecticut through its cooperative purchasing programs.

Connecticut school districts and towns can benefit from Tradition Energy's experience helping more than 350 local government and non-profit organizations nationwide reduce and control their energy expenditures. The CREC members will receive the most competitive energy procurement pricing available by utilizing Tradition's current contract with OMNIA Partners, Public Sector (subsidiary U.S. Communities), the nation's largest cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to public sector procurement. Tradition Energy is the exclusive energy consulting and management supplier to participants of OMNIA Partners, Public Sector.

"We are thrilled to be providing our services to Connecticut schools and towns supported by CREC," said Alan Kurzer, CEO, Tradition Energy. "Reducing and stabilizing operating costs like electricity and natural gas can go a long way in helping CREC members use more of their financial resources to meet the educational needs of children and adults," Mr. Kurzer added.

About Tradition Energy

Tradition Energy is the nation's largest and most experienced independent energy risk management and procurement advisor, serving more than 1,300 commercial, industrial and governmental clients ranging from Fortune 500 global companies to medium-sized businesses to local municipalities. Tradition Energy is part of the Tradition Group, a leading global institutional broker of financial and commodity products. Tradition employs over 2,300 people in 28 countries around the world and is publicly listed on the Swiss stock exchange (CFT). www.TraditionEnergy.com

About OMNIA Partners, Public Sector

OMNIA Partners, Public Sector is the nation's largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to public sector procurement. Our immense purchasing power and world-class suppliers have produced a comprehensive portfolio of cooperative contracts and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide. www.omniapartners.com/publicsector

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005693/en/

Contacts:

G. Scott Merrell, Senior Director, Marketing, 713-609-9922 Scott.Merrell@TraditionEnergy.com