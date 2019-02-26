

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk slammed the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, after the agency asked a federal judge to hold Musk in contempt over a recent tweet.



'Exactly. This has now happened several times. Something is broken with SEC oversight.' Musk tweeted.



On February 19, Musk tweeted: 'Tesla made 0 cars in 2011, but will make around 500k in 2019,' clarifying a few hours later: 'Meant to say annualized production rate at end of 2019 probably around 500k, ie 10k cars/week. Deliveries for year still estimated to be about 400k.'



That tweet drew the ire of the SEC, which said in court papers filed Monday in federal court in Manhattan: 'He once again published inaccurate and material information about Tesla to his over 24 million Twitter followers, including members of the press, and made this inaccurate information available to anyone with internet access.'



The SEC said Musk and Tesla confirmed that tweet had not been pre-approved, as required by company policy and a court order.



'Musk has not made a diligent or good faith effort to comply with the provision of the court's final judgment requiring pre-approval of his written communications about Tesla,' the SEC said . 'While Musk claims to 'respect the justice system,' his deliberate indifference to compliance with this court's final judgment indicates otherwise.'



Last fall, Musk settled a fraud investigation with the SEC over another tweet - the now-infamous 'funding secured' claim about going private- and as part of that deal agreed that Tesla would have oversight and pre-approval over his tweets that are material to the company. He also agreed to pay a $20 million fine and gave up his seat as Tesla chairman.



