Gurit nominates candidates for its Board of Directors

Zurich, Switzerland,February 26th, 2019- Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) today announced that it proposes two candidates for election as new members of its Board.

The Gurit Board of Directors proposes the following candidates for election as new members to the next ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders taking place on April 9th, 2019.

Dr. Bettina GERHARZ-KALTE

Born in 1964; German citizen; Vice-President New Growth Business Thermal Insulation at Evonik Industries (since 2014). Previously held positions: Global Director Strategy and New Business Development at Akzo Nobel Chemicals; Global Segment Manager at National Starch and Chemical Company. Bettina Gerharz-Kalte holds a PhD in Chemistry of the Max-Planck-Institute for Polymer research and a diploma in Chemistry of the University of Mainz, Germany.

Philippe ROYER

Born in 1961; French citizen; CEO of Metalor (2014-2018). Previously held positions: Chairman and CEO of Manoir Industries; President of Business Unit at Alcoa. Philippe Royer holds a degree in Business Administration of the Institut de Commerce et de Gestion (ICG) Paris and an Engineering degree of the Ecole Centrale de Lyon, France.

Dr. Bettina Gerharz-Kalte is proposed to succeed a Board member who will not stand for re-election. Additionally, the Board proposes an extension of the Board from currently five to a total of six members. Philippe Royer acts as a representative of the shareholder Whale Holding AG / Whale Ventures AG.

"The professional and academic background of the proposed candidates complements the existing Board of Directors very well. Both candidates have valuable know-how and industry experience, which will benefit and strengthen Gurit" says Peter Leupp, President of the Board of Directors.

About Gurit:

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, related technologies and select finished parts and components. The comprehensive product range comprises fibre reinforced prepregs, structural core products, gel coats, adhesives, resins and consumables. Gurit supplies global growth markets with composite materials on the one hand and composite tooling equipment, core material wind turbine blade kits, structural engineering and select finished parts on the other. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, India, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gurit.com

