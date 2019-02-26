

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Despite some early weakness, European markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday, with investors reacting positively to the latest batch of U.S. economic data and on key political developments in the U.K.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended 0.39% up. Among the major markets in Europe, Germany and France ended modestly higher, with their benchmark indices DAX and CAC 40 gaining 0.31% and 0.13%, respectively. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.45% and Switzerland's SMI gained 0.67%.



Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Spain and Turkey ended on a firm note. Italy, Netherlands and Portugal edged up marginally.



Czech Republic, Poland and Sweden closed weak, while Austria, Norway and Russia ended flat.



In the U.K. market, Travis Perkins soared more than 12% on stronger than expected quarterly results. Barclays, Next, Taylor Wimpey, Marks & Spencer, Dixons Carphone, Barratt Developments, Berkeley Group, Lloyds Banking, Tesco, Kingfisher and EasyJet ended stronger by 2 to 4%.



Fresnillo plunged more than 8%. Babcock International, IAG, BT Group, Experian, Vodafone Group and British American Tobacco declined 2 to 5%.



BASF, Deutsche Post, Wirecard, Adidas, Siemens and Deutsche Bank were among the prominent gainers in the German market.



In France, Air Liquide, Vinci, Dassault Systems, BNP Paribas, Vivendi, Kering and Veolia Environment moved higher.



Investors were closely following the developments on Brexit.



The Labour Party indicated on Monday that it would support calls for a people's vote on Brexit in the event of the parliament vetoing the party's altenate Brexit proposal. Following this, Prime Minister Theresa May said today that lawmakers will vote on her deal by March 12 and if that fails, Parliament will vote on ruling out a no-deal by March 13 and there could be a vote the following day, to extend article 50.



In economic news from Europe, Germany's consumer confidence is set to hold steady in March, amid the sustained sharp decline in economic expectations and stable income expectations, survey data from the GfK revealed.



The forward-looking consumer confidence indicator showed a reading of 10.8 for March, same as in February, the Nuremberg-based market research group said. The outcome was in line with economists' expectations.



'This means that the consumer climate in the first quarter of this year shows a stable trend at a good level and is so far bracing itself successfully against the tangible economic slowdown,' the GfK said.



The economic expectations measure of the survey shed a further 6.5 points to reach 4.2, the lowest value since March 2016, when the score was 0.5 points. The indicator fell for a fifth month in a row.



The income expectations index edged up to 60 points in February from 59.9 points in January.



The propensity to buy index decreased four points to 53.6 in February. The propensity to save showed another tangible decline prompted by very low interest rates.



The latest GfK survey was conducted between February 1 to 15 and the results are based on around 2,000 consumer interviews per month conducted on behalf of the European Commission.



In U.S. economic news, a report from the Conference Board showed a substantial rebound in consumer confidence in the month of February.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index jumped to 131.4 in February after falling to 121.7 in January. Economists had expected the index to rise to 125.0.



A separate report from the Commerce Department showed housing starts plunged to a two-year low in December, although the government shutdown-delayed data may have been viewed as old news.



Meanwhile, testifying before the Senate Banking Committee, the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted the Fed's recent 'patient approach' to raising rates and stressed future policy decisions will be data dependent and take into account new information as economic conditions and the outlook evolve.



