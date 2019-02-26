Start-up implements proven growth models developed by industry veterans

Alchemy-Rx was launched today, offering consumer businesses a full range of strategic marketing services to grow both new and existing brands. The agency the brainchild of Mark Tarchetti, former President of Newell Brands and head of strategy at Unilever is designed to support companies in unlocking the full potential of their brands by bringing together experienced hands-on operators with proven approaches to accelerated growth in both traditional and online channels.

Alchemy-Rx uses consumer insight and a data driven approach to develop innovation and brand expansion plans alongside eCommerce transformation. The Alchemy-Rx offer is based on repeatable models proven to deliver outstanding results. Its four key pillars of strategy, marketing, innovation and eCommerce will be supported by consumer insight and capability-building to institutionalize growth and efficiencies, developing skills in client organizations and embedding cultural transformation.

Alchemy-Rx, which is backed by private investment, is staffed entirely by highly-experienced operators with significant track records of running multibillion dollar businesses and thousands of projects across hundreds of brands in dozens of countries and categories. The leadership team will be split between the UK and US with plans to launch into Asia at a later stage.

Mark Tarchetti, founder of Alchemy-Rx, said: "Consumer brands are facing many challenges from disruptive technology, changing industry dynamics, major channel shifts and new challenger brands. Consumers are changing their behavior faster than many businesses are able to react. Our focus is on restoring organic growth and value creation. There is huge potential value in so many brands but our experience was that the marketing industry was not always well equipped to help. We decided to create what we couldn't find a unique integrated offering based on real operating practices, delivering a one-stop shop for ideas and strategies that can power growth quickly and cost effectively."

Tarchetti added: "The quality of the experience in the Alchemy team is at the heart of what makes us different. We're an agency designed and built by operators who know what works. We have built and led teams across the world in all aspects of growth analog and digital, bricks and clicks, brands large and small. We believe we can add a lot of value partnering companies and helping our clients to develop their team's ability to grow their brands".

Alchemy-Rx intends to act as a long-term partner to its clients, alongside specialist offerings for smaller brands and private owners looking to maximize value in shorter periods of time.

---ends---

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005998/en/

Contacts:

Tim Johns

+44 7702 467725

Tim@alchemy-rx.com

www.alchemy-rx.com