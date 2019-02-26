

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market gained for a fifth successive session, as investors continued to pick up shares on Tuesday, amid optimism about growth.



Markets across Europe gained in strength, shrugging off a somewhat shaky start. Positive data from the U.S. aided sentiment.



The benchmark SMI ended up 62.84 points, or 0.67%, at 9,461.21, rallying from an early low of 9,372.37.



On Monday, the index settled at 9,398.37, gaining 49.44 points, or 0.53%.



Richemont abd LafargeHolcim gained 1.9% and 2%, respectively. Sika and Swisscom both ended higher by about 1.2%.



Swatch Group has reportedly filed a complaint against Samsung Electronics and Samsung Electronics America, alleging that the two companies infringed its trademark on designs for downloadable smart watch faces. Swatch Group shares gained about 2.1%.



Roche, UBS Group, Swiss RE, Swiss Life Holding, Credit Suisse Group and Zurich Insurance and Novartis ended on a firm note on impressive volumes.



Novartis gained about 0.4%. The drugmaker said its Alcon eyecare unit's 2018 IFRS reported operating loss more than tripled from the previous year to $248 million, the company said in documents ahead of the division's planned spin off to shareholders.



GAM Holding jumped 4.2%, Dufry gained 1.8%, Ems-Chemie Holding ended 1.4% up and Temenos advanced 1.33%.



Among other major markets in Europe, Germany and France ended modestly higher, with their benchmark indices DAX and CAC 40 gaining 0.31% and 0.13%, respectively. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.45%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX