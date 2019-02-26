Aldec's TySOM-3A-ZU19EG embedded system development board, showcasing at Embedded World 2019, supports the early co-development and co-verification of hardware and software.

Aldec, Inc., a pioneer in mixed HDL language simulation and hardware-assisted verification for FPGA and ASIC designs, has launched the TySOM-3A-ZU19EG, to assist in the development of AI, Deep-learning Neural Network (DNN) and other applications dependent on complex algorithm acceleration in firmware.

This much-anticipated addition to Aldec's popular family of embedded development kits showcases at Embedded World on booth 4-560 in Hall 4, features a Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ ZU19EG FFVB1517 MPSoC, which has more than 1 million logic cells, and a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 platform running at up to 1.5GHz. The kit provides 64-bit processor scalability while combining real-time control with soft and hard engines for SoC prototyping solution, IP verification, graphics, video, packet processing and early software development.

"This latest addition to the Aldec TySOM range is our most powerful yet," comments Zibi Zalewski, General Manager of Aldec's Hardware Division, "and while it is suitable for the development of some of today's most complex applications, such as AI and DNN, it is an extremely scalable solution, so remains a cost-effective proposition for small to mid-size SoC FPGA and ASIC prototyping. Few if any other platforms represent a similarly sound and long-term investment."

The TySOM-3A-ZU19EG is designed to provide flexibility when selecting peripherals, because of leveraging all the features of the Zynq UltraScale+.

The kit contains 8GB DDR4 SODIMM Memory for the Programmable Logic (PL) and 8GB DDR4 SODIMM Memory for the Processing System (PS). It also includes 2GB NAND memory, supports Micro-SD card storage, SATA storage and features a 512MB QSPI Flash Memory.

Communication/networking is enabled by 2x Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi Bluetooth, CAN, 4× USB 3.0, USB to UART Bridge, USB 2.0 OTG, JTAG USB, Pmod, QSFP+ and PCIe x1 GEN3/4 connectors.

Multimedia interfaces are provided using DisplayPort, HDMI IN/OUT. To expand the peripherals, 2× FMC HPC VITA 57.1-2010 compliant connectors are provided on the board; thus, additional devices can be connected as FMC Daughter Cards (available from Aldec plus other vendors).

About TySOM

TySOM is a family of development boards for embedded applications that features Xilinx Zynq all programmable module combining FPGA with ARM Cortex processor. A plethora of included peripherals makes these boards useful in various embedded applications like Automotive, IoT, Industrial automation and embedded HPC.

The family includes TySOM-1, 1A, 2 and 3 boards, which feature Xilinx Zynq-7000 devices, and TySOM 3 and 3A, which feature Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC devices.

About Aldec

Aldec Inc., headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, is an industry leader in Electronic Design Verification and offers a patented technology suite including: RTL Design, RTL Simulators, Hardware-Assisted Verification, SoC and ASIC Prototyping, Design Rule Checking, CDC Verification, IP Cores, Requirements Lifecycle Management, DO-254 Functional Verification and Military/Aerospace solutions. www.aldec.com

Aldec is a registered trademark of Aldec, Inc. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

