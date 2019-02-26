Holitech and Lucid Partner to Bring Life-like Experiences to More Smartphones

Key Display Supplier Holitech Adds 3D Capture Capabilities with Lucid's AI Technology to Its Glasses-Free 3D Screen Protector

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / Holitech Technology Co. (Holitech), a leader in the manufacturing and supply of touch screens for the majority of mid-tier smartphones, and Lucid , the AI vision startup providing 3D and depth software solutions for mobile multi-camera devices, are introducing the first affordable screen protector which allows any smartphone to display glasses-free 3D content and capture through an app. At the cost of a regular screen protector, the thin transparent film, called Holoscreen, does not just save your smartphone from cracks, but also turns its display magically into a 3D TV. Now with its app you can also capture and record immersive content yourself. The Holoscreen will be demonstrated at Mobile World Congress at the Lucid booth D2.4 in hall 4YFN Montjuice Hall M8.

With 1.5 billion smartphones sold and shipped every year, the potential for such simple and affordable 3D content viewing, capturing and sharing is huge, and because the screen protector and app can even be used on older smartphone models, the market for this unique solution is substantially larger.

'While the 3D and VR/AR industry were struggling with the burden of wearing glasses and headsets as well as the lack of content, there is now this new wave of high-end smartphones coming which makes immersive content consumption and creation as simple as ever,' said Han Jin, CEO/Co-founder at Lucid. 'Such simple solutions as the screen protector are essential to create a bridge between the state the industry is in right now to where 3D and VR/AR are going. It completely removes the friction for consumers.'

Mid-tier smartphones will have 3D capture capabilities by incorporating Lucid's newest software solution, Andromeda--a more mobile-friendly processing and energy efficient version of its 3D Fusion Technology which runs on high-end processing chips. "After launching on top-tier devices last year, we kept innovating to create a lighter version of our 3D Fusion Technology to penetrate the market. Andromeda will not meet some of the requirements of high-end cinematic 3D content devices, but it was a perfect match to Holitech's simple screen protector solution as it consumes less battery and runs on lower-processing chips,' explained Sheldon Fernandes, Head of Computer Vision at Lucid.

Fitting perfectly on many different smartphone shapes and sizes, both iOS and Android, while being clear and tough, the Holoscreen does not alter the current smartphone 2D screen. However, when the accompanying app is opened, you can take your own 3D pictures and videos instantly, as well as watch movies which are remarkably crisp and clear--without any glasses or headsets--giving you the feeling of objects coming out of the screen towards you.

'We are very excited about this partnership, as it will help to significantly increase the amount of available content to view through our glasses-free 3D protector screens, because with Lucid's technology everyone can just easily capture their own imagery," said Giovanni Suero, Executive Director of Business Development at Holitech. "Lucid's capability to integrate and make 3D capture work on any phone impressed us and the demand for our combined solution is overwhelming."

While the app and screen protector will be available in the second half of the year, costing around $30, you can already sign up for the Holoscreen now ( https://www.holoscreenprotector.com/ ). Holitech and Lucid will be demonstrating their newest screen protector and 3D capture technology at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. To experience it yourself visit booth D2.4 in hall 4YFN Montjuice Hall M8.

Images here: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1myEvhsocQRLKc_Q4SZK-szJIqXQLEMb1

About Holitech

Holitech is a leading manufacturer and solution provider in the electronic display field. Our services include the design, development and production of Liquid Crystal Displays, Touch Displays, Intelligent Hardware Products as well as post production support. From humble beginnings in 2004, Holitech has grown into a $3B+ organization with over 25k employees and office locations in China, India, Germany and the US, and its displays being used in millions of phones worldwide.

About LUCID

Lucid is a leading AI vision startup developing software solutions for 3D capture and depth sensing based on machine learning. Leveraging only dual/multi-camera setups, 3D Fusion Technology has been deployed in millions of devices in mass production from mobile phones to 3D cameras to robots, drones, security and other smart camera systems. Lucid's easily-integrated SDK allows standard cameras to outperform emission-based hardware depth systems in cost, space and development by training in the cloud and inferring depth on the edge. For more information, visit lucidinside.com .

Media Contact:

Erica Zeidenberg

Hot Tomato Marketing

erica@hottomato.net

925-518-8159 - mobile

925-631-0553 - office

SOURCE: Lucid

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/537125/Holitech-and-Lucid-Partner-to-Bring-Life-like-Experiences-to-More-Smartphones