Saving Seafood: True North Seafood and Sequential Brands Group Partner to Develop New Martha Stewart Product Line

SAINT JOHN, NEW BRUNSWICK / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / True North Seafood and Sequential Brands Group, Inc. are pleased to announce a new collaboration to develop the Martha Stewart for True North Seafood product line, which is scheduled to launch next month.

"Knowing where my seafood comes from is very important to me, and I've enjoyed and served True North Seafood to family and friends for years," said Martha Stewart. "After visiting True North's salmon farms near my Skylands home in Maine, I saw first-hand their innovative and industry leading methods of sustainable farming and fishing. Their passion for the environment and community is why they are one of North America's largest and most trusted producers of fresh farmed and wild caught seafood from the Gulf of Alaska to the Atlantic."

The product line offers an array of True North Seafood product that are each accompanied by a Martha Stewart signature butter flavor or spice blend. Packaging will also include an easy to follow recipe created by Martha's Test Kitchen.

"We are thrilled to be launching this new product line in partnership with the Martha Stewart team," said Glenn Cooke, CEO of Cooke Inc. "It is great for us to be able to work with Martha's team to bring delicious, well thought-out meals to all tables, even those who have busy schedules and minimal prep time."

The full product line includes: Atlantic Salmon with Lemon Herb Butter, Sockeye Salmon with Miso Butter, Wild Alaska Pollock with Southwest Spice Blend, and a Seafood Medley (Wild Alaska Pollock, Atlantic Salmon, and Bay Scallops) with Herb Spice Blend.

"This line is all about convenience and quality product," said Andrew Young, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, True North Seafood. "It is a perfect option for existing seafood customers while encouraging new customers who may not be as comfortable buying or preparing seafood to shop the category."

The product line will be showcased at the Seafood Expo North America in Boston on March 17-19 and available through US grocery retail starting May 2019.

About True North Seafood.

True North Seafood is one of the largest and most trusted providers of seafood in North America. Family-owned and operated, True North Seafood is a vertically-integrated leader in both farmed and wild seafood. Under the Cooke family of brands, True North Seafood has access to a network of 17 core species from Atlantic Canada, United States, Chile, Scotland, Spain, Uruguay, Honduras and Nicaragua. True North Seafood is proud to offer products that meet certifications such as; Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), Soil Association Organic, BRC Global Standards, Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and Certified Responsible Fisheries (Alaska Seafood). For the second year in a row, Cooke Inc. earned the #1 spot on the SeafoodSource list of Top 10 North American Seafood Suppliers. www.truenorthseafood.com

About Sequential Brands Group, Inc.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the fashion, active and home categories, which includes the Martha Stewart brand. Sequential seeks to ensure that its brands continue to thrive and grow by employing strong brand management, design and marketing teams. Sequential has licensed and intends to license its brands in a variety of consumer categories to retailers, wholesalers and distributors in the United States and around the world. For more information, please visit Sequential's website at: www.sequentialbrandsgroup.com.

