Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2019) - Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI) (OTC Pink: MAIFF) (the "Company" or "Minera Alamos") is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement offering for aggregate proceeds of up to C$5 million (the "Offering").

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company may issue an aggregate of up to 50,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of CDN$0.10 per Share (the "Offering Price"). There are no warrants being issued as part of this offering. All shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about March 1, 2019 and remains subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange. A finder's fee may be paid by the Company in the form of a 6% cash fee and the issuance of finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") in an amount equal to 6% of the Shares placed with subscribers introduced by any finder under the Offering. The Finder's Warrants will each be exercisable for one Share at the Offering Price for a period of two years following the closing of the Offering.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos is an advanced-stage exploration and development company with a growing portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the La Fortuna open-pit gold project in Durango with positive PEA completed, the Santana open-pit heapleach development project in Sonora with test mining and processing completed and the Guadalupe de Los Reyes open-pit gold-silver project in Sinaloa with mine planning in progress. The Company is awaiting the pending approval of permit applications related to the commercial production of gold at both the Santana and Fortuna projects.

The Company's strategy is to develop low capex assets while expanding the project resources and pursue complementary strategic acquisitions.

Mr. Darren Koningen, P. Eng., Minera Alamos' CEO, is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this press release under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Koningen has supervised the preparation of, and approved the scientific and technical disclosures in this news release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Minera Alamos Inc

Doug Ramshaw, President

604-600-4423

dramshaw@mineraalamos.com

www.mineraalamos.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This news release may contain forward-looking information and Minera Alamos cautions readers that forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of Minera Alamos included in this news release. This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements", which often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". These statements are based on information currently available to Minera Alamos and Minera Alamos provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements with respect to Minera Alamos' future plans, objectives or goals, to the effect that Minera Alamos or management expects a stated condition or result to occur and the expected timing. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Minera Alamos' forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on Minera Alamos' forward-looking statements. Minera Alamos does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by Minera Alamos or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

