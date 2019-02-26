

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Beiersdorf AG Tuesday announced its new strategy program called C.A.R.E.+, which will help the company realign its Consumer Business Segment, the segment that accounts for over 80% of total sales.



'The consumer goods industry is undergoing a historical disruption. Our entire business model needs timely adaptation due to new market realities and fast- hanging technology developments', says Stefan De Loecker. 'This requires first and foremost higher investments. We at Beiersdorf are motivated and prepared to kick-start this phase of transformation.'



C.A.R.E.+ is a multi-year investment program, with 70 to 80 million euros additional investments starting 2019 to boost the opening of new markets, innovations, digitalization and upskilling of workforce.



Beiersdorf expects it to continue its strong growth while further improving the quality of it. This means to increase the organic growth in the Consumer business segment to 4-6% and to develop EBIT margin to 16-17% by the year 2023.



'CARE has always been the core of Beiersdorf. The new composition of the letters in C.A.R.E.+ sharpens our forward-looking mind-set. It will enable us to rigorously implement the new strategy in the coming years,' explains Stefan De Loecker, who took over as CEO on January 1, 2019.



'During these times of profound disruption, C.A.R.E.+ has to be founded on Courage, Aspiration, Responsibility and Empathy. The plus sign at the end underscores our commitment to create more value with C.A.R.E.+ for people and society in the long term.'



