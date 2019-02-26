

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) rose 4% on extended trading session Tuesday after the company reported a strong results for the fourth quarter.



Net income for the fourth quarter was $68.7 million or $1.35 per share, compared to net loss of $13.7 million or $0.35 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter totaled $8.6 million, down from 15.4 million last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated loss of $0.76 per share and revenues of $3.6 million for the quarter.



