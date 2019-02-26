MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS - Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR), the leading developer and licensor of touch feedback technology, announced that it has signed a license agreement with Dongwoon Anatech Co Ltd. (Dongwoon) to make Immersion haptic patent licenses available to mobile phone and wearable OEMs through Dongwoon.

Dongwoon, based in Korea, creates analog integrated circuits (ICs) for phones, wearables, and other electronic devices. Under the agreement, mobile phone and wearable OEMs that acquire certain Dongwoon haptic driver ICs will have seamless access to Immersion's 25 years of haptic experience and portfolio of more than 3,500 patents. The license simplifies the haptic technology acquisition process by making available a wide variety of haptic features, including mechanical button replacement, automated generation of haptics based on audio, multi-actuator support, and pressure-based haptics.

"We are thrilled to establish a partnership with Dongwoon," said Ramzi Haidamus, Immersion's CEO. "As the adoption of haptics increases in markets all over the world, this partnership is an essential component of our strategy to meeting that demand, ensuring OEMs have easy access to haptic technology and IP."

"Our customers demand powerful haptic technology and simplified sourcing of haptic patent licenses," said DC Kim, Dongwoon' s CEO. "This agreement enables our customers to realize their haptic vision and enhances our products' competitiveness in the growing haptic market."

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company provides technology solutions for creating immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch. With more than 3,500 issued or pending patents, Immersion's technology has been adopted in more than 3 billion digital devices, and provides haptics in mobile, automotive, gaming, medical and consumer electronics products. Immersion is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Immersion Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

All statements, other than the statements of historical fact, are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the statement regarding the adoption of haptics increasing in markets all over the world.

Immersion's actual results might differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with Immersion's business, which include, but are not limited to: unanticipated difficulties and challenges encountered in product development efforts (including with respect to Immersion's touch feedback technology) by Immersion and its licensees (including Dongwoon Anatech); unanticipated difficulties and challenges encountered in implementation efforts by Immersion's licensees (including Dongwoon Anatech); unanticipated changes in the IC industry or the mobile phone/wearable markets; adverse outcomes in any future intellectual property-related litigation and the costs related thereto; the effects of the current macroeconomic climate; delay in or failure to achieve adoption of or commercial demand for Immersion's products or third party products (including automotive products) incorporating Immersion's technologies; and a delay in or failure to achieve the acceptance of touch feedback as a critical user experience. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of Immersion.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Immersion's most current Form 10-K, and Form 10-Q, both of which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Immersion's beliefs and predictions as of the date of this release. Immersion disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements as a result of financial, business, or any other developments occurring after the date of this release.

The use of the word "partner" or "partnership" in this press release does not mean a legal partner.

Immersion and the Immersion logo are trademarks of Immersion Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Dongwoon

Dongwoon Anatech was established in 2006 as a company specialized in best class haptic driver IC, analog and power driver IC, based on more than 20 years of experience in the semiconductor industry. As one of the leading Korean fabless companies, Dongwoon Anatech is striving for continuous improvement and innovation to be the world's best analog semiconductor company. Dongwoon Anatech has developed haptic driver IC, AF and OIS driver ICs, and Display power ICs. Dongwoon Anatech is proud that our products are being supplied to most of world top mobile phone companies, which is a rare case for a newly emerging company.

