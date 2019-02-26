

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EOG Resources (EOG) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $892.8 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $2430.5 million, or $4.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $718.22 million or $1.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.8% to $4.57 billion from $3.34 billion last year.



EOG Resources earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $718.22 Mln. vs. $400.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.24 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $4.57 Bln vs. $3.34 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX