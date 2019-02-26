Fomento Economico Mexicano: OXXO and HEINEKEN Mexico extend their commercial relationship

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) announced today that its subsidiary Cadena Comercial OXXO, S.A. de C.V. ("OXXO") has signed an agreement with Cervezas Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma, S.A. de C.V. ("HEINEKEN Mexico"), and both companies have agreed to an extension of their existing commercial relationship, with certain important changes. The current successful commercial relationship between OXXO and HEINEKEN Mexico began in 2010 and has been conducted under a ten-year agreement, whereby the only beer brands sold by OXXO have been those of the HEINEKEN Mexico portfolio. Today's announcement represents an early renegotiation of the agreement with HEINEKEN Mexico.

Under the terms of the agreement announced today, starting in April of 2019 and following a gradual process, OXXO will also start selling the beer brands of Grupo Modelo in certain regions of Mexico, and will cover the entire Mexican territory by the end of 2022. As an example, the markets where OXXO will start selling both brand portfolios simultaneously during 2019 include Guadalajara and Mexico City.

The new commercial agreement will increase the productivity of the beer category within OXXO stores and will contribute to the growth of the beer industry in Mexico. Furthermore, the agreement is consistent with OXXO's permanent efforts to evolve its value proposition, committed to its consumers and offering more and better solutions to their daily needs.

The agreement announced today is expected to be formalized through the signing of a definitive contract, which is expected to take place during March of 2019.

