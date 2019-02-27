Investor Information

Zurich, February 26, 2019; 23:30 p.m. CET

Sunrise announcement re UPC Schweiz

Sunrise Communications Group AG ("Sunrise") notes media reports regarding a potential transaction with Swiss cable operator UPC Schweiz GmbH ("UPC Switzerland"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global").

Sunrise confirms it is in advanced discussions with Liberty Global regarding a possible acquisition of UPC Switzerland for an enterprise value of CHF6.3 billion.

As previously stated, Sunrise will only pursue a transaction if it is strategically compelling and demonstrably value creative for its shareholders. In the event of a transaction, Sunrise is committed to a prudent capital structure and to retaining its existing progressive dividend policy.

No final decision has been made. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.

Sunrise Communications Group AG

Uwe Schiller

Investor Relations

P.O. Box

CH-8050 Zürich

investor.relations@sunrise.net

http://www.sunrise.ch/ir (http://www.sunrise.ch/ir)

Phone: +41 58 777 96 86

SRCG / Valor 026729122