Mucho Cobre Resources Ltd.: Mucho Cobre Resources - Announces the Appointment of Daniel Kunz as Director and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / Mucho Cobre Resources Ltd.(formerly, 1169080 B.C. Ltd.) ("MCR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the immediate appointment of Mr. Daniel Kunz as director and CEO.

Mr. Daniel Kunz, B.Sc. Engineering Science, M.B.A., Mr. Kunz has a distinguished career in international construction, engineering, geothermal energy, mining and natural resource development for more than 35 years. He has extensive management and corporate governance experience with public natural resource development companies.

Mr. Kunz is currently Managing Partner of Daniel Kunz & Associates, LLC ("DKA"), a natural resource-focused consulting company started in 2014. DKA has provided advisory and consulting services to companies involved in mineral exploration in BC Canada, Alaska, Idaho, Nevada, Bolivia, and Puerto Rico. DKA is involved in incubating start-up companies in natural resource areas including oil and gas, renewable energy, and mineral exploration by providing management advice and support.

From 2013 to 2018, Mr. Kunz was Chairman and CEO of Gold Torrent, Inc. a mine development company with a gold project in Alaska that was sold to the project lender last year.

Mr. Kunz is currently a member of the board of directors of Chesapeake Gold Corp (TSX-V:CKG) and its subsidiary Gunpoint Exploration Ltd., Greenbriar Capital Corp (TSX-V:GRB), and Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSX:SVB).

