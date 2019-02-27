

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had soared almost 210 points or 7.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,940-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to lower on concerns over global trade and North Korea. The European markets were mixed and little changed and the U.S. bourses were slightly lower and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index sank 19.76 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 2,941.52 after trading between 2,938.62 and 2,995.68. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 7.57 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 1,549.71.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China tumbled 2.20 percent, while Bank of China skidded 1.03 percent, China Construction Bank dropped 2.57 percent, China Merchants Bank plunged 3.17 percent, China Life Insurance eased 0.04 percent, Ping An Insurance plummeted 4.10 percent, PetroChina shed 0.64 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 1.15 percent, China Shenhua Energy advanced 1.02 percent, Gemdale retreated 1.14 percent, Poly Developments declined 2.86 percent, China Vanke was down 2.11 percent and CITIC Securities slid 0.69 percent.



The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as stocks showed a lack of direction on Tuesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending slightly lower.



The Dow shed 33.97 points or 0.13 percent to 26,057.98, the NASDAQ lost 5.16 points or 0.07 percent to 7,549.30 and the S&P 500 fell 2.21 points or 0.08 percent to 2,793.90.



The choppy trading on Wall Street came as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivered his semiannual monetary policy report to Congress, telling lawmakers the U.S. economy remains healthy but warning about potential headwinds.



Uncertainty about trade talks between the U.S. and China kept some traders on the sidelines even after President Donald Trump postponed an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods. Questions about the impending summit between Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un added to the trepidation on Wall Street.



In economic news, the Commerce Department said housing starts tumbled to their lowest level in over two years in December, while the Conference Board noted a bigger than expected rebound in consumer confidence in February.



Crude oil prices moved in a tight range on Tuesday with traders weighing near term global supply and demand prospects as they looked ahead to weekly inventory data. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $0.02 or 0.04 percent at $55.50 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX