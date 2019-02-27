

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rebounding on Wednesday despite the weak cues overnight from Wall Street as investors digested comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that highlighted the Fed's decision at its January meeting to adopt a 'patient approach' with regard to future interest rate hikes.



Investors now look ahead to the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam later today.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 104.66 points or 0.49 percent to 21,554.05, off a high of 21565.21 earlier. Japanese shares declined on Tuesday.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is declining 1 percent and Canon is lower by 0.3 percent, while Sony is adding 1 percent and Panasonic is up 0.3 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest is rising 0.2 percent, while Tokyo Electron is losing 0.4 percent.



Among the major automakers, Honda is adding 0.3 percent and Toyota is edging up 0.1 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.4 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging up 0.1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining 0.2 percent, while Japan Petroleum is adding 0.7 percent after crude oil prices edged up overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Showa Denko is rising 5 percent, Chiyoda Corp. is higher by almost 5 percent and FamilyMart UNY is gaining more than 4 percent.



On the flip side, Taiyo Yuden and Sumitomo Dainippon are losing almost 3 percent each, while Sumitomo Heavy Industries is lower by more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 110 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday in choppy trading as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivered his semiannual monetary policy report to Congress, telling lawmakers the U.S. economy remains healthy, but warning about potential headwinds. Lingering uncertainty about trade talks between the U.S. and China as well as questions about the impending summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un added to the trepidation on Wall Street.



The Dow slipped 33.97 points or 0.1 percent to 26,057.98, the Nasdaq edged down 5.16 points or 0.1 percent to 7,549.30 and the S&P 500 dipped 2.21 points or 0.1 percent to 2,793.90.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil prices edged up slightly on Tuesday after falling sharply in the previous session as U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about OPEC and rising prices. WTI crude for April delivery inched up $0.02 to $55.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



