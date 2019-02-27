

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) announced Wednesday major orders from two Vietnamese airlines Vietjet and Bamboo Airways. The signing ceremony by the company heads was witnessed by U.S. President Donald Trump and Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong.



Boeing said Vietjet has purchased 100 additional 737 MAX airplanes, taking their MAX order book to 200 jets. The latest order is worth $12.7 billion order, according to list prices.



Separately, Boeing said Bamboo Airways, a unit of FLC Group, confirmed an order for 10 787-9 Dreamliners valued at $3 billion according to list prices. Bamboo Airways, a startup airline founded in 2017, began commercial operations in January, offering flights linking the capital of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with cities in Vietnam. The airline plans on offering up to 40 domestic routes in 2019.



The deal with Vietjet includes 20 MAX 8s and 80 of the new, larger MAX 10 variant, which will have the lowest seat-mile costs for a single-aisle airplane. In ordering 80 MAX 10s, Vietjet becomes the largest Asian customer of the airplane type. The carrier plans to use the added capacity to meet growing demand across Vietnam, as well as to serve popular destinations throughout Asia.



Boeing will also partner with Vietjet to enhance technical and engineering expertise, train pilots and technicians, and improve management capabilities at the airline and in Vietnam.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX