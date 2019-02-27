10-for-1 reverse stock split: 10 existing shares with par value of €0.10 for 1 new share with par value of €1.00

Start date of the reverse stock split operation: February 27, 2019

Reverse stock split will become effective on March 29, 2019 (delisting of old shares and listing of new shares)

Regulatory News:

Genkyotex (Paris:GKTX) (Brussels:GKTX) (Euronext Paris Brussels: FR0011790542 GKTX) a biopharmaceutical company and the leader in NOX therapies, today announced the launch of the reverse stock split, as approved by Genkyotex' shareholders at the January 24, 2019 Extraordinary General Meeting.

This technical adjustment is purely arithmetical and has no impact on the value of Genkyotex shares held by the shareholders.

Reverse stock split terms and conditions

The reverse stock split process will start as of today, in accordance with the terms of the reverse stock split notice published on February 11, 2019 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO).

Genkyotex' reverse stock split will become effective on March 29, 2019. All shareholders will automatically receive from their financial intermediary 1 new Genkyotex share with a par value of €1.00 and all rights pertaining to shares, in exchange for 10 existing Genkyotex shares with a par value of €0.10. The reverse stock split will thus reduce the number of outstanding common shares from approximately 79.3 million with a par value of €0.10 to approximately 7.9 million with a par value of €1.00.

Shareholders who hold a total number of shares that is an exact multiple of 10 will not need to take any action, and the reverse stock split will be carried out automatically on March 29, 2019.

Shareholders who do not hold a total number of shares that is an exact multiple of 10 must, between today and March 28, 2019 inclusive, deal with their fractional shares by purchasing or selling directly on the market the number of existing Genkyotex shares needed to obtain a multiple of 10. After March 28, 2019, shareholders who have been unable to obtain a number of shares that is an exact multiple of 10 will be compensated for their remaining fractional shares by their financial intermediary within 30 days from March 29, 2019.

The existing Genkyotex shares (ISIN code: FR0011790542) will be delisted from Euronext and will be replaced by the new Genkyotex shares (ISIN code: FR0013399474) on March 29, 2019. The ticker will remain unchanged (GKTX).

For more information on the operation, shareholders are invited to read the Reverse Stock Split notice dated February 11, 2019, on the BALO's and the Company's websites. Genkyotex' Investor Relations team is available to answer any question by e-mail at genkyotex@newcap.eu.

All operations relating to Genkyotex' reverse stock split will be managed by CIC Centralisation et Domiciliation, 6 avenue de Provence, 75009 Paris, as the centralization agent.

About Genkyotex

Genkyotex is the leading biopharmaceutical company in NOX therapies, listed on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels markets. A leader in NOX therapies, its unique therapeutic approach is based on a selective inhibition of NOX enzymes that amplify multiple disease processes such as fibrosis, inflammation, pain processing, cancer development, and neurodegeneration.

Genkyotex's platform enables the identification of orally available small-molecules that selectively inhibit specific NOX enzymes. Genkyotex is developing a pipeline of first-in-class product candidates targeting one or multiple NOX enzymes. The lead product candidate, GKT831, a NOX1 and NOX4 inhibitor is evaluated in a phase II clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC, a fibrotic orphan disease) and in an investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial in Type 1 Diabetes and Kidney Disease (DKD). A grant from the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) of $8.9 million was awarded to Professor Victor Thannickal at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to fund a multi-year research program evaluating the role of NOX enzymes in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease that results in fibrosis of the lungs, the core component of the program will be to conduct a Phase 2 trial with the GKT831 in patients with IPF. This product candidate may also be active in other fibrotic indications. Its second product candidate, GKT771, is a NOX1 inhibitor targeting multiple pathways in angiogenesis, pain processing, and inflammation, currently undergoing preclinical testing.

Genkyotex also has a versatile platform well-suited to the development of various immunotherapies (Vaxiclase). A partnership covering the use of Vaxiclase as an antigen per se (GTL003) has been established with Serum Institute of India Private Ltd (Serum Institute), the world's largest producer of vaccine doses, for the development by Serum Institute of cellular multivalent combination vaccines against a variety of infectious diseases. This partnership could generate approximately €150 million in future revenues for Genkyotex, before royalties on sales.

For further information, please go towww.genkyotex.com

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements by the company with respect to its objectives. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, estimates and expectations of Genkyotex's management and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as the company's ability to implement its chosen strategy, customer market trends, changes in technologies and in the company's competitive environment, changes in regulations, clinical or industrial risks and all risks linked to the company's growth. These factors as well as other risks and uncertainties may prevent the company from achieving the objectives outlined in the press release and actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, due to various factors. Without being exhaustive, such factors include uncertainties involved in the development of Genkyotex's products, which may not succeed, or in the delivery of Genkyotex's products marketing authorizations by the relevant regulatory authorities and, in general, any factor that could affects Genkyotex's capacity to commercialize the products it develops. No guarantee is given on forward-looking statements which are subject to a number of risks, notably those described in the registration document (document de reference) registered by the French Markets Authority (the AMF) on 27 April 2018 under number R.18-037, and those linked to changes in economic conditions, the financial markets, or the markets on which Genkyotex is present. Genkyotex products are currently used for clinical trials only and are not otherwise available for distribution or sale.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006268/en/

Contacts:

INVESTORS

NewCap

Dušan Orešanský, Tristan Roquet Montégon and Emmanuel Huynh

+33 1 44 71 94 92

genkyotex@newcap.eu



MEDIA

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau, Arthur Rouillé

+33 1 44 71 00 15

genkyotex@newcap.eu



US

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Brian Ritchie

+1-212-915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com