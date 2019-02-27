

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French defense company Safran (SAF.PA, 0IU8.L, SAFRF.PK) on Wednesday reported that its fiscal 2018 profit attributable to owners of the parent was 1.28 billion euros.



Adjusted net income - Group share for the year was 1.98 billion euros or 4.54 euro per share, compared to 2.39 billion euros or 5.73 euros per share in the prior year.



Revenue for the year was 21.03 billion euros. Adjusted revenue increased 32.0 percent on a reported basis to 21.05 billion euros from 15.95 billion euros last year. On an organic basis, adjusted revenue grew 10.4 percent.



Safran said that a dividend payment of 1.82 euros per share will be proposed to the shareholders' vote at the Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2019.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, Safran forecasts adjusted revenue to grow in the range of 7 percent to 9 percent, notably including the two additional months of contribution from Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors (former Zodiac Aerospace activities), and adjusted recurring operating income to grow in the low teens.



The outlook for fiscal 2019 adjusted revenue is at an estimated average spot rate of $1.18 to the Euro.



