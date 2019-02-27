

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a cautious note Wednesday as the dollar held near a three-week low after dovish Fed comments.



In testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell reiterated a 'patient' approach on policy, saying volatility in the financial markets toward the end of 2018 and financial conditions are 'less supportive of growth than they were earlier last year.'



Powell also cited slowing economic growth in foreign countries, particularly China and Europe, as well was uncertainty about Brexit and ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China.



Asian stocks remain broadly higher even as caution prevailed ahead of a crucial meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam.



Gold held steady on dollar weakness while oil prices rose on data showing declining crude inventories in the U.S.



Overnight, the major U.S. averages slipped around 0.1 percent as corporate earnings proved to be a mixed bag and Fed Chair Powell reiterated a dovish approach to further interest rate hikes while warning about potential headwinds.



European markets shrugged off early weakness to end mixed on Tuesday as investors reacted positively to the latest batch of U.S. economic data and key political developments in the U.K.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.4 percent. The German DAX rose 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped half a percent.



