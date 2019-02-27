Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI Eligible PEA PME), the pioneer of 2D/3D imaging and data solutions for orthopedics, will present its EOS solutions during the 25th European Radiological Congress (ECR) 2019, being held February 27 through March 3, in Vienna, Austria. Every year, the ECR Congress brings together more than 20,000 radiologists from all over Europe.

EOS imaging invites visitors to discover its comprehensive offering through various patient care pathways at Booth No. G06 where EOS users, radiologists, and radiographers, will share their experiences. EOS presentations during ECR will focus on the benefits of the EOS solutions in radiology, management of scoliosis patients, and the care of athletes.

In addition, EOS will be featured in several scientific communications and posters, highlighting how EOS reduces patient dose along the care pathway. Reducing dose exposure is critical for patients who require long-term treatment monitoring. Due to its low dose and Micro Dose offering, EOS imaging enables the treatment of patients with a dose that meets the ALARA (As Low As Reasonably Achievable) principle.

"We are very pleased to present our differentiated suite of EOS solutions at ECR in Vienna. Our unique portfolio offers significant advantages in radiation reduction, diagnostic value, and surgical treatment planning and continues to be widely adopted by radiologists, as illustrated in numerous EOS clinical publications and oral presentations at this years' congress. We are committed to delivering continuous innovation to help radiologists, surgeons, and other patient care providers deliver better care for patients with musculoskeletal conditions," commented Mike Lobinsky, CEO of EOS imaging.

About EOS imaging EOS imaging designs, develops and markets EOS, a major innovative medical imaging solution dedicated to osteoarticular pathologies and orthopedics combining equipment and services and targeting a $2B per year market opportunity. EOS imaging has over 300 EOS installations in more than 30 countries, including the United States, Japan, China and the European Union, delivering more than one million patient exams every year. EOS imaging reported 2018 Fiscal Year revenues of €35.3 million.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI

