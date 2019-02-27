

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income declined 30.5 percent to 517 million euros from 744 million euros last year.



Basic income per share from continuing operations was 0.45 euros, down from 0.60 euros a year ago. Underlying income per share from continuing operations was 0.45 euros, compared to 0.32 euros last year.



However, net sales for the quarter rose 5 percent to 16.55 billion euros from 15.76 billion euros last year. Net sales grew 3.0 percent at constant exchange rates.



Frans Muller, President and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, said, 'With synergy savings of €432 million in 2018 and a run-rate of €120 million in the last quarter, we are close to our target of €500 million net synergies on an annual basis. For 2019, we expect to realize €540 million of cost savings, which allows us to invest in organic and inorganic growth while keeping group margins in line with 2018.'



Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, the company said it expects underlying income per share from continuing business to grow by high single digits as a percentage.



Ahold Delhaize said it has proposed a cash dividend of 0.70 euros for the financial year 2018, an increase of 11.1 percent compared to 2017, reflecting the company's ambition of sustainable growth of the dividend per share.



The company will introduce an interim dividend of 40 percent of its first-half 2019 underlying income from continuing operations, paid after publication of its second quarter Interim Report on August 7, 2019.



The company also said it will return 1 billion euros through its share buyback program for 2019.



