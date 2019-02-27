sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,306 Euro		+0,003
+0,99 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
27.02.2019 | 08:04
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Directorate Change

PENDRAGON PLC - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, February 26

Pendragon PLC

("The Company")

Appointment Date of Mark Willis as Chief Finance Officer

Further to the announcement made on 29 October 2018 of the appointment of Mark Willis, the Company confirms that Mark will join the Board as Chief Finance Officer with effect from 08 April 2019.

Enquiries
Chris Chambers Non-executive Chairman Pendragon PLC 01623 725 119

Howard Lee Headland 0203 805 4822

Henry Wallers Headland 0203 805 4822

Richard Maloney Company Secretary Pendragon PLC 01623 725 119

© 2019 PR Newswire