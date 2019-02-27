PENDRAGON PLC - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, February 26
Pendragon PLC
("The Company")
Appointment Date of Mark Willis as Chief Finance Officer
Further to the announcement made on 29 October 2018 of the appointment of Mark Willis, the Company confirms that Mark will join the Board as Chief Finance Officer with effect from 08 April 2019.
