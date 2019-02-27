KR1 plc - Exercise of Warrants, Holding in Company and TVR

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Exercise of Warrants, Holding in Company and Total Voting Rights

KR1 announces that yesterday, the Company issued 3,806,675 new ordinary shares of 0.19 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") following the exercise of 3,806,675 warrants, due to expire on 14 March 2019 (the "Warrants"). The Warrants were exercised at a price of 0.76 pence each and the proceeds of £28,930 will be used by the Company for additional working capital.

Following the exercise of the Warrants, the Company's issued ordinary share capital is 130,695,850 Ordinary Shares.

The Company has been notified that, following the allotment of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Warrant exercise, Adam Powell now holds a total of 8,806,675 Ordinary Shares, representing 6.73 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares in issue and 6.44 per cent of the total shares in issue which carry voting rights.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Board of KR1 confirms that the Company has 130,695,850 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The Company also has 3,000,000 deferred A shares and 3,000,000 deferred B shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any deferred A shares or deferred B shares in treasury.

Accordingly, the Company has a total of 136,695,850 shares in issue which carry voting rights.

The figure of 136,695,850 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

Contact Details:

KR1 Plc

Stephen Corran

+44 (0)16 2467 6716

scorran@bridgewaters.co.im

NEX Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl

+44 (0)20 7469 0930