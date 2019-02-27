sprite-preloader
WKN: 913769 ISIN: DK0010268606 Ticker-Symbol: VWS 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Vestas Wind Systems A/S

??

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, 27 February 2019

To the shareholders of Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Pursuant to article 4 of the Articles of association, you are hereby convened for the Annual General Meeting of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Company Reg. No. 10403782) on Wednesday, 3 April 2019 at 2:00 pm (CEST) at the Concert Hall Aarhus (Musikhuset Aarhus), Thomas Jensens Allé, 8000 Aarhus C, Denmark.

Attachment

  • 190227_Convening (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7e6daab2-7bf0-4690-8c35-6018da0082e1)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)