

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German Cloud and ICT provider QSC AG (QSCGF) reported Wednesday that its consolidated net income for fiscal year 2018 declined to 3.3 million euros from 5.1 million euros in the prior year.



The company noted that unlike in 2017, deferred taxes only had a minor positive impact on the latest period's results.



EBITDA for the year declined to 35.4 million euros from 38.3 million euros last year. This was due, above all, to the higher share of revenues generated in the lower-margin reseller business.



Due to significantly lower depreciation and amortisation, EBIT increased to 8.5 million euros from 7.1 million euros last year.



Revenues for the year grew 2 percent to 366.8 million euros from 357.9 million euros in the previous year, reflecting substantial growth in the company's Cloud and TC businesses.



The company plans to propose a dividend of 3 cents per share once again for approval by the Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019.



For fiscal 2019, QSC said that based on an initial cautious forecast, it expects to generate revenues of more than 350 million euros, EBITDA of more than 65 million euros, and a positive free cash flow.



