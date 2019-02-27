Telefónica and Ericsson Sign AI-powered Network Operations Agreement

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Telefónica, one of the world's largest communications service providers, have penned a new four-to-six-year managed services deal for AI-powered Network Operations in the UK, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Uruguay.

Through its global Network Operations Centers (NOCs), Ericsson will provide services spanning day-to-day monitoring and service desk, change management, and problem and incident management - all powered by its leading AI and automation solutions. The deal supports and reinforces Telefónica's strategy to focus on increased use of AI-based automation for evolved network operations.

Juan Manuel Caro, Global Director of Operations & Customer experience, Telefónica, says: "Expanding our long-term partnership with Ericsson with the implementation and support of their global Network Operation Centers will now allow us to build a more agile network, while implementing new tools and developing technologies for the network and our customers. AI and automation are key pillars of the network operations of the future."

Arun Bansal, President and Head of Ericsson Europe and Latin America, Ericsson, says: "Ericsson and Telefónica have a long-standing partnership in technology and services. This new deal reflects both our ambitions to develop and drive networks based in automation, machine learning and AI and we're working closely with Telefónica to make this a reality".

Ericsson helps to create sustainable differentiation for its managed services customers by evolving from a focus on network-centric operations to user experience-centric operations, using automation and AI.

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world.

