Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: XMReality AB, LEI: 549300KXTJGUCMBGD559 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: XMR SE0009664188 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by XMReality AB on February 26 at 21:40 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous February 27, 2019, with normal opening procedure trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB