

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British engineering business Weir Group Plc (WEIR.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2018 profit before tax from continuing operations were 86 million pounds, down from 199 million pounds last year.



The company said the continuing operations excludes the Flow Control division which has been classified as held for sale since April 19, 2018 and is reported in discontinued operations with comparative restated accordingly.



Adjusted profit before tax was 310 million pounds, compared to 255 million pounds last year.



Reported profit after tax from continuing operations was 53 million pounds, down 71 percent from 184 million pounds a year ago. Earnings per share, however, grew 3 percent to 94.7 pence.



Profit after tax including discontinued operations was 18 million pounds, down 89 percent from 160 million pounds last year. Earnings per share fell 90 percent to 7.4 pence from 72.7 pence a year ago.



Revenue the year climbed 23 percent to 2.45 billion pounds from 1.99 billion pounds a year ago. Revenue grew 28 percent at constant currency rates, and the growth was 15 percent on a like-for-like basis.



Orders were 2.54 billion pounds, compared to 2.00 billion pounds last year. Orders climbed 27 percent at constant currency rates.



Jon Stanton, Weir Group Chief Executive Officer said, 'Looking to the full year, we currently expect our mining and infrastructure markets to continue to benefit from positive industry fundamentals with oil and gas activity to improve modestly from current levels. Overall, assuming market and macro-economic conditions remain supportive, we anticipate the Group will deliver another year of good constant currency revenue and profit growth, supported by strong execution of our We are Weir strategy.'



