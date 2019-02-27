

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen climbed against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Wednesday.



The yen rose to 110.43 against the greenback and 146.17 against the pound, from its early lows of 110.63 and 146.62, respectively.



Reversing from its early lows of 79.57 against the aussie and 84.05 against the loonie, the yen rose to 79.27 and 83.83, respectively.



The yen climbed to an 8-day high of 110.38 versus the franc, 2-day highs of 125.61 against the euro and 76.07 versus the kiwi, off its early lows of 110.62, 125.98 and 76.30, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the yen is seen around 108.00 against the greenback, 144.00 against the pound, 108.00 versus the franc, 122.00 against the euro, 77.5 against the aussie, 82.5 against the loonie and 74.00 versus the kiwi.



