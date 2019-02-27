

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Group plc (UTG.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2018 profit before tax increased 7 percent to 245.8 million pounds from 229.4 million pounds last year. However, basic earnings per share declined to 90.8 pence from 95.3 pence a year ago.



EPRA earnings were 88.4 million pounds, up 25 percent from 70.5 million pounds last year. EPRA earnings per share grew 13 percent to 34.1 pence from 30.3 pence last year.



Rental income increased to 188.3 million pounds from 170.8 million pounds last year. Net operating income rose to 140.3 million pounds from 126.5 million pounds a year earlier.



Like-for-like rental growth was 3.2 percent, compared to a growth of 3.4 percent in 2017.



Further, the company declared a final dividend of 19.5 pence to deliver a total dividend of 29.0 pence for the full year, an increase of 28 percent year on year.



Looking ahead, Richard Smith, Chief Executive of Unite Group, said, 'The outlook for our market remains positive, reflecting the strength of the world-renowned UK Higher Education sector, increasing participation rates, the internationalisation of Higher Education and the shortage of housing in the UK.'



