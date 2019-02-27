sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,36 Euro		+0,15
+1,47 %
WKN: 634811 ISIN: GB0006928617 Ticker-Symbol: U1B 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNITE GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNITE GROUP PLC
UNITE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITE GROUP PLC10,36+1,47 %