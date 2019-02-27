NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408

TOKYO, Feb 27, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. and Spacemarket, Inc. will collaborate in webcast events staged at various venues, including traditional residences, public spaces, restaurants and even temples, for shared experiences. As part of the initiative, NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of DOCOMO, acquired an equity stake in Spacemarket on December 27, 2018.DOCOMO offers various services for webcasting sports and entertainment in collaboration with outside partners, by leveraging its customer-subscription base and cutting-edge mobile technologies. Spacemarket operates an online platform offering hourly rentals of venues at more than 10,000 properties across Japan. The company promotes its diverse portfolio of properties for the staging of events at vaious venues.DOCOMO and Spacemarket have now developed an innovative plan for webcasting concerts and other entertainment, sporting events, etc. from Spacemarket venues. The collaboration will greatly expand access to these events via high-quality webcasts, enabling small or remotely located venues to reach nationwide audiences. It is especially hoped that the initiative will help to stimulate entertainment opportunities in rural communities.To demonstrate the service, DOCOMO and Spacemarket organized a number of webcasted events with a famous Japanese music duo, "moumoon", between February 17 and March 3.Going forward, DOCOMO and Spacemarket plan to collaborate with other entertainment companies to turn unused locations into venues where fans and friends can gather, either in person or online, for shared experiences.About SpacemarketSpacemarket is an online sharing platform for guest users to rent spaces from the host, the space owner on an hourly basis. Since the marketplace launched in 2014, we now have over 10,000 spaces registered, running as the leading player in this industry. We have large variety of spaces from event venues, meeting rooms, photo studios, Cinemas to residence. For the number of high quality space has increased, our business is steadily growing and creating many unique experiences both in consumer and business use.About NTT DOCOMO VenturesNTT DOCOMO Ventures, the NTT Group's corporate venture capital firm, aims to accelerate innovation for creation of new services, disruptive technologies and innovative processes serving as a primary channel for startup companies and venture communities on behalf of the NTT Group, Japan's leading ICT service provider. We proactively enhance cooperation with exceptional entrepreneurs on a worldwide scale by providing capital from our corporate venture funds and vast business development opportunities with the NTT Group companies.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 77 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9437). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.