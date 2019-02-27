

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV Plc (ITV.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2018 profit before tax increased to 567 million pounds from last year's restated profit of 500 million pounds.



Earnings per share went up 15% to 11.7 pence from 10.2 pence last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 15.4 pence, compared to 16.0 pence a year ago.



Statutory EBITA, meanwhile, dropped 3% to 785 million pounds from 810 million pounds last year. Adjusted EBITA dropped 4% to 810 million pounds.



Total external revenue went up 3% to 3.21 billion pounds from 3.13 billion pounds last year, with total non-advertising revenues up 5%.



Total ITV Studios revenue grew 6%.



Further, ITV said its Board has proposed a full year dividend of 8.0p, up 3%. This is in line with the Board's intention to pay at least an 8p dividend per year in 2018 and 2019.



The Board expects that over the medium term the dividend will grow broadly in line with earnings.



Looking ahead, the company said it has started the year 2019 well with ITV Family share of viewing up 6% and volume of viewing up 2%. Online viewing is up 33%.



Meanwhile, economic and political uncertainty continues to impact the demand for advertising as it expected, with total advertising forecast to be down 3% to 4% over the first 4 months.



The first half of the year will also be impacted by tough advertising comparatives particularly in June against the World Cup last year, the investments the firm is making and the timing of ITV Studios deliveries being weighted to the second half.



Carolyn McCall, ITV Chief Executive, said, 'We are in the concluding phase of talks with the BBC to establish a strategic partnership to bring BritBox, an exciting new SVOD service, to UK audiences. This will provide an unrivalled collection of British boxsets and original series in one place.'



