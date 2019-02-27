CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS), the trusted partner in simplifying the complexity of business transformation in the digital age, today announced the availability of CSG Detect, a software as a service (SaaS) solution aimed at detecting and notifying telecommunications companies real-time of potential fraud in their billing process.

Fraud presents a huge problem for mobile network operators (MNOs) around the world, costing nearly $30 billion USD in 20171. As service providers look to embrace new technologies in order to keep pace with industry transformation, fraud will increase in complexity as well. Couple this with the ever-increasing number of devices used by consumers, and the number of consumers at risk of having their personal data accessed or falling victim to fraudulent schemes could increase as well.

Most fraud solutions require heavy resources and manual processes in order to detect and block fraud. As a result, by the time it is blocked, it has already impacted the company. In addition, traditional fraud management applications are either active applications using test calls or passive applications that only analyze live traffic. Using either of these techniques in isolation will only identity a fraction of the total fraud scenarios.

The CSG Detect solution provides fully integrated active and passive testing that enables fast, accurate and comprehensive detection of fraud. CSG Detect has shown to have a much higher fraud detection rate using this combined approach. The cloud-based solution utilizes emerging technologies including Hadoop, a big data technology, as well as artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning to analyze near real-time traffic. This includes an SMS/text messaging and voice feature to identify fraud and alert customers in real time. A combination of CSG Detect with CSG Route's network provisioning framework enables automatic blocking of fraudulent traffic before any substantial losses are incurred.

"As service providers grow and expand their offerings to meet consumer demand, investing in the right technologies and solutions to combat fraud is paramount to their business," said Chad Dunavant, head of global product management, CSG. "The launch of CSG Detect service is a gamechanger toward reinforcing and safeguarding the security of their ecosystem, while its cloud-based infrastructure provides a fast and cost-effective means to combat fraud for itself and its customers."

CSG's Wholesale software as a service (SaaS) product suite is available as an end-to-end solution, or one that is specifically tailored based on business need. It encompasses five standard offerings: International Trading, Routing and Settlement; International Trading and Routing; International Trading; International Trading and Settlement; and National/Content Settlement. It is designed to help customers protect and improve interconnect margins and enhance the customer experience through comprehensive billing, rating and revenue management. CSG Wholesale easily integrates with the systems already in place. The SaaS infrastructure supports REST APIs, standardized interfaces for incoming and outgoing file interfaces, and bulk data update and extract mechanisms.

To learn more about CSG's full suite of solutions for the global telecommunications market, visit us at MWC Barcelona: CSG, Hall 5, Stand 5G51.

About CSG

CSG simplifies the complexity of business transformation in the digital age for the most respected communications, media and entertainment service providers worldwide. With over 35 years of experience, CSG delivers revenue management, customer experience and digital monetization solutions for every stage of the customer lifecycle. The company is the trusted partner driving digital transformation for leading global brands, including Arrow Electronics, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, iflix, MTN, TalkTalk, Telefonica, Telstra and Verizon.

At CSG, we have one vision: flexible, seamless, limitless communications, information and content services for everyone. For more information, visit our website at csgi.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

1 2017 Fraud Loss Survey, Communications Fraud Control Association

