

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc (CAPC.L) reported a loss before tax of 119.3 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to a loss of 62.5 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 6.7 pence compared to a loss of 0.8 pence. Underlying earnings per share declined to 0.9 pence from 1.3 pence.



Fiscal year net rental income was 64.4 million pounds compared to 66.9 million pounds, prior year. Revenue from continuing operations was 83.5 million pounds compared to 87.7 million pounds, previous year.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 1.0 pence per share to be paid on 16 May 2019 to shareholders on the register at 12 April 2019. Subject to SARB approval, the Board intends to offer a scrip dividend alternative.



