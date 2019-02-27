

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 109.3 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to 105.6 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 32.2 pence compared to 19.5 pence. Earnings per share from continuing operations pre-exceptional was 32.2 pence compared to 32.4 pence.



Fiscal year revenue improved to 866.4 million pounds from 825.8 million pounds, last year.



Subject to shareholder approval, a final dividend of 7.8 pence per share will be payable, which will bring the full-year dividend to 12.4 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 10 May 2019 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 12 April 2019.



