Workhuman (formerly Globoforce), the Irish technology firm, has today announced a major expansion of its operations with the creation of 150 new jobs and the opening of its newly expanded €4M headquarters in Dublin. After many years of championing the importance and value of making workplaces more human, the company has also announced that it has rebranded as Workhuman. This transformation acknowledges both the effectiveness and traction of its Workhuman Cloud platform and the acute demand from progressive global organisations seeking to motivate and empower their people to do the best work of their lives.

Headquartered in Dublin and Massachusetts, USA, Workhuman is the world's fastest growing integrated Social Recognition and continuous performance management platformThe company has helped some of the world's biggest organisations use gratitude to connect their people and culture to a shared purpose, including LinkedIn, Symantec Corp., Cisco, Eaton, Baker Hughes, Intuit, and The Hershey Company. Today, four million people around the world are on the platform across 160 countries.

The new 150 highly-skilled roles to be filled over the next three years will be in the fields of technology, finance, HR, product, eCommerce, and operations. The Dublin office is core to Workhuman's product development with its Irish-based technology teams driving and owning the design and development of the cloud software creation. Workhuman has invested more than $60 million in research and development over the last five years to bring new innovations to its award-winning technology platform. The company currently employs more than 500 people globally, with 270 working in Dublin. Workhuman has also been named a Great Place to Work in Ireland for six consecutive years.

Dublin native Eric Mosley, co-founder and CEO of Workhuman, said: "Our major expansion of operations demonstrates the incredible demand for our Workhuman Cloud platform and underlines our commitment to Ireland into the long-term. We created the market category of social recognition to help global organisations align their people and culture to a shared purpose. Now, 20 years on from our founding, we are helping shape the future of work with the emerging human applications category. Making work more human has always been our mission and now we're thrilled to announce the natural evolution of Workhuman as the name of our company."

With this €4M investment, Workhuman has fully taken over an entire block at Park West Business Park in Dublin 12. The newly expanded headquarters features interactive digital walls, flexi desks with the option to stand while working, collaboration spaces, training, wellness and relaxation rooms for onsite exercise classes, as well as a top floor innovation hub with panoramic city views. The new space is a physical manifestation of the aim to create an environment where people can do their best work. Collaborating with leading workplace designers, the office is designed to meet many diverse work styles and people needs.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD, said: "Workhuman's announcement of 150 new jobs is a great example of a highly innovative Irish company that is making great strides globally while investing in its Irish headquarters for the long-term. The investment by the company in R&D and product development at its Park West base is a further boost to Ireland's booming indigenous tech sector, and I am delighted that the Government can support its operations through Enterprise Ireland."

Julie Sinnamon, CEO, Enterprise Ireland, said:"We have been working with Eric and the team in Workhuman from the beginning. Workhuman is one of the world's fastest-growing performance management platforms for industry and is the perfect illustration of an Irish technology company with global ambition. Our aim is to help more Irish companies like Workhuman to compete and win sustained business in overseas markets. Enterprise Ireland looks forward to working with the team to continue to support their growth ambitions as they expand their reach even further in global markets, strengthening their customer base internationally and continuing to create jobs here in Ireland."

Workhuman at a glance:

The organisation is celebrating its 20th anniversary, as it was co-founded in 1999 by Dubliner Eric Mosley

4 million employees in more than 160 countries use the Workhuman Cloud platform

270 employees and 23 nationalities in our vibrant Dublin office

$60 million invested in R&D in the last 5 years

The world's fastest-growing social recognition and performance management platform

Named Great Places to Work ('GPTW') in Ireland for six consecutive years

Named the 2018 'Most Caring Company Award' by GPTW

Workhuman's open roles:

https://www.globoforce.com/company/careers/

About Workhuman

Workhuman is the world's fastest-growing integrated Social Recognition and continuous performance management platform. Our human applications are shaping the future of work by helping organizations connect culture to shared purpose. With a consistent stream of gratitude fueling unparalleled, provocative workplace data and human insights, Workhuman Cloud is a critical software engine for global companies seeking to motivate and empower their people to do the best work of their lives. Workhuman (formerly known as Globoforce) was founded in 1999 and is co-headquartered in Framingham, Mass., and Dublin, Ireland.

