The IZANAMI project: MIYABI, Performance of a Lifetime

The IZANAMI project: Principle Dancer Chie Norieda

The IZANAMI project: Corps Dancers

The IZANAMI project: Artistic Director Nami Noguchi



TOKYO, Feb 27, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Following rave reviews in Pyeongchang after their performance at the Opening Ceremony of the Korean Winter Olympics last year, The IZANAMI project is looking forward to bringing their production of [ MIYABI ] home for a one-day-only performance on March 23, 2019, at the renowned Nihonbashi Auditorium in Tokyo.The dance company mixes traditional Noh and Kabuki performance styles with modern dance and styles including jazz, creating a production spectacular. This time, in bringing their production back to Japan, The IZANAMI project has doubled its cast of performers, and increased the scale and size of its production.This truly is a massive event that the world should see, and you shouldn't miss! The IZANAMI project wants not just those in Japan to see this performance, but those around the world to come and enjoy this event, and so it turned to crowdfunding to help move this project onto the world stage![ MIYABI ] was able to capture and show of the uniqueness and beauty of Japan in dance. The IZANAMI project, in connection with Japankuru Funding, are crowdfunding to help people from around the world to see the production.[ MIYABI ] on March 23, 2019 We hope that you are able to join in!Japankuru Funding / J.FUNDING is a cross-border crowdfunding service for bringing cool Japanese projects to the world. https://en.japankurufunding.comYou can find the IZANAMI project on the Japankuru site at: https://en.japankurufunding.com/projects/izanami-project.For more information, please contact: info@japankurufunding.com.Source: Japankuru FundingCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.