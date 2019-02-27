Emergex Vaccines Holding Limited ('Emergex'), a biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to synthetic vaccine development in the field of infectious diseases, today announces the appointment of Athanasios Papadopoulos, MD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective 1st March 2019. Dr. Papadopoulos will report directly to Emergex's CEO Professor Thomas Rademacher.

In his new role Dr. Papadopoulos will use his extensive medical, regulatory and clinical development expertise to provide leadership and direction on the development of Emergex's growing pipeline of vaccines.

Dr. Papadopoulos joins Emergex from Sanofi, the global pharmaceutical company, where he was most recently Associate Vice President, Senior Director and Clinical Franchise Leader of Global Clinical Sciences since 2015. During his time at Sanofi Dr. Papadopoulos played a critical role in the development of Dengvaxia, the first vaccine approved for Dengue fever.

Prior to joining Sanofi, Dr. Papadopoulos worked at Novartis as Medical Affairs Director and Senior Global Clinical Research Physician as well as Lead Head of CLS and Senior Director of Clinical Development. During his time at Novartis, he contributed to the successful development and approval of the breakthrough Bexsero Meningitis B vaccine.

Dr. Papadopoulos originally trained as a general practitioner in Greece and specialized as a clinical bio-pathology consultant. He has a wealth of clinical knowledge, strengthened by his more than 20 years of experience working in industry 10 of which he has spent holding senior life sciences leadership roles.

Dr. Papadopoulos speaks English, French, Italian, Greek and Bulgarian and in his spare time enjoys judo and painting.

Storme Moore-Thornicroft co-founder and COO at Emergex commented, "It is a testament to the quality of our science that someone with Athanasios' experience has chosen to join our executive management team. His knowledge and experience working in senior positions and the successful development and approval of a number of vaccines makes him the perfect candidate to be our new CMO. We look forward to working with him as our programmes progress into and through clinical development."

On his appointment as the new CMO, Dr Athanasios Papadopoulos commented, "Coming from a larger, multinational corporation I am eager to explore the opportunities that come with working in a competitive, entrepreneurial, high-growth Company. Emergex's novel technology and pipeline hold the potential to revolutionise infectious disease prevention and treatment and I am keen to be a part of the team as they strive to realise that vision."

About Emergex Vaccines Holding Limited

Emergex Vaccines Holding Limited ("Emergex"), a UK-based biotechnology company headquartered in Oxford, is pioneering a new approach to vaccine development in order to address some of the world's most immediate health threats including Flaviviruses, such as Dengue Fever and Zika as well as Filoviruses, such as Ebola and Marburg viruses, and seasonal and pandemic influenza.

The Company has developed a novel and ground-breaking approach to vaccine manufacturing. It utilises 100% synthetic components that have been validated in previous research, to activate T-cells of the immune system to destroy infected human cells. It uses unique technologies together with scientific insights to develop and manufacture vaccines at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional vaccines. These are administered using a skin patch technology which is practical to administer and suited to regions that are infrastructurally-challenged as well as for more advanced regions of the world.

Emergex is initially focussed on creating an internationally accessible, clinical-grade vaccine repository for use by governments, non-governmental organisations and charities, to act as a first line of defence against existing and newly emerging infectious outbreaks.

Emergex is committed to making a positive impact in the communities that are most affected by these infectious outbreaks, where a lack of affordable and effective treatments adversely impacts health and prosperity. Emergex is a member of the Social Stock Exchange in London, the world's first regulated exchange dedicated to businesses and investors seeking to achieve a positive social and environmental impact through their activities.

Find out more online at www.emergexvaccines.com.

