LONDON, Feb 27, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The WARC Rankings, successor to the Gunn Report, bring together three global indexes of excellence in advertising by identifying the most awarded and applauded ideas in the world and the companies behind them: WARC Creative 100, WARC Effective 100 and WARC Media 100.Based on the results of the most important advertising competitions around the world, the rankings allow agencies and brands to track and benchmark their performance in areas of creativity, effectiveness and media.As previously announced, this year, major changes have been introduced following a worldwide survey and consultation. The awards tracked to compile the rankings are now determined by the industry and additionally, will be made known to provide transparency and proof of impartiality.Following the recent publication of the awards selected for the WARC Creative 100, now revealed are the awards for the effectiveness and media rankings, as decided by senior planners, strategists and media executives. They are:WARC Effective 100• Global: AME Awards, Cannes Lions, Effies (multiple shows), IPA Effectiveness Awards, Jay Chiat Awards, WARC Awards, ARF David Ogilvy Awards• Regional: Loeries (effectiveness categories), Tangrams (effectiveness categories), WARC Prize for Asian Strategy, WARC Prize for MENA StrategyWARC Media 100• Global: Adweek Media Plan of the Year, Cannes Lions (media categories), D&AD (media categories), Festival of Media (multiple shows), I-COM Data Creativity Awards, Internationalist Awards, M&M Awards, MMA Smarties (multiple shows), WARC Media Awards, World Media Awards.• Regional: Dubai Lynx (media categories), El Ojo de Iberoamerica (media categories), El Sol (media categories), Eurobest (media categories), IAB Mixx Awards Europe, Loeries (media categories), Spikes Asia (media categories), Tangrams.David Tiltman, Head of Content, WARC, says: "These rankings will deliver what the industry is asking for: a transparent and unbiased standard for commercial creativity and media excellence, allowing agencies and marketers to track their performance and compare with their peers."Tiltman added: "Going forward, we will be holding annual reviews to ensure that the awards shows analysed for these three rankings remain relevant and reflect the opinion of the industry."The WARC Effective 100 rankings will be released on 4 March and the WARC Media 100 on 11 March.Subsequent lessons and themes from each of the three ranking will follow. All the listings will be made available to view at no cost this year. The campaigns, case studies, and analysis reports are accessible by subscription.WARC Rankings is an additional product available either stand-alone or as an add-on to WARC.com subscribers. Existing Gunn Report subscribers will have access to the WARC Rankings and the historic Gunn Report case studies, available shortly, as part of their current subscription.