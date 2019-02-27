Digicel Group, one of the largest telecommunication group in the world, chooses DO1440 strategy with a vision of becoming its customers' digital lifestyle partner

At the press conference held at the Mobile World Congress 2019, Lifecell shared its achievements after announcing its new approach to the telecom sector last year with a new partnership with Digicel Group expanding Lifecell's experience and know-how in digitalization to countries across the Caribbean, Central America and the Pacific.

Lifecell DO vision and 1440 strategy changed the direction of the telecommunication industry by combining its telecom and OTT abilities. The 1440 strategy increases the interaction a telecom operator has with its customers to 1440 minutes in a day and provides the best digital experience to customers with digital services.

Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL) is the first telecom operator to implement the 1440 strategy transforming itself to the world's first Digital Operator. This move has brought 49% bi-annual cumulative growth in its revenue and 90.2% bi-annual growth in its EBITDA over the past two years (as of the end of Q4 2018) making the company the world's fastest growing operator in last 3 years.

Lifecell's digital services now have the opportunity to reach 40 million people following the new partnership with Digicel Group which operates in 31 countries.

Digicel's vision is to become a digital lifestyle partner for customers

At the press conference held in Barcelona, Lifecell Chairman Kaan Terzioglu, shared the progress Lifecell made within the past year: "Just a year ago, at this same booth we said that we would be launching the 'digital export era' and opened up our digital model to the world. In our meetings, operators all around the world recognized the need for the 1440 strategy. Within a year, Digicel Group has shown a visionary approach and chosen Lifecell's digital services. Today 9 operators in 3 different continents, have started to implement the 1440 strategy already proven to be successful in 6 countries. This success story will spread to 31 more countries with our partnership with one of the world's largest telecommunications group, Digicel which has set its sights on becoming a digital lifestyle partner for its customers."

Digicel Chairman and founder, Denis O'Brien, explains; "Today's a really exciting day for Digicel as we are taking a huge step into our digital future. This is about being more than just an infrastructure provider; today we're starting our journey to becoming our customers' digital lifestyle partner.

He continues; "With our customers wanting to live their best digital lives, it's all about capturing their imaginations and empowering them in a more meaningful way through the innovative new digital services we will deliver them underpinned by our significant investments in rolling out LTE and fibre networks across the globe."

Continuing his words with a global foresight, Lifecell's Terzioglu stated: "As Industry 4.0 approaches, telecom operators have the potential to leverage the transformation of industries like health, entertainment, education and transportation. This is only possible by becoming a 'digital operator'. Operators have to offer services that customers truly need otherwise they will not move beyond being merely infrastructure providers."

"Our transformation started four years ago and now by following the 1440 strategy we have become the world's first digital operator. We added our telecom and OTT abilities on top of our mobile and fixed infrastructure. We have launched digital services that outperformed their global rivals: BiP, fizy, TV+, Lifebox, Okudo, Paycell, Digital Operator, Co- Pilot and Yaani. Not all operators have the resources, time or expertise to realize this. This is why we are transferring our global experience and know-how in digital transformation to operators all around the world."

DO1440: The Strategy Behind Lifecell's Success Story

"Telecom operators have 32 minutes of customer interaction daily, while we started our journey to be with our customers 1440 minutes a day," Lifecell Chairman Kaan Terzioglu stated. "We have the most concise vision, DO: Digital Operator, and strategy: 1440. Our digital operator vision allows us to offer digital services that offer the best customer experience and our strategy enables us to be with our customers for 1440 minutes in a day. Lifecell made DO1440 available to all operators in the last year."

About Lifecell-Digicel Partnership

Digicel and Lifecell decided to bring their telecom abilities together with an agreement signed in January 2019. Through Lifecell's digital services, Digicel Group will offer a better experience to its customers in 31 countries in the Caribbean, Central America and the Pacific.

