MWC19: Airtel to use Nokia's Nuage Networks solution for data center automation in a first-of-its-kind initiative in India

Nokia's Nuage Networks Virtualized Services Platform (VSP) will help Airtel to automate the network at its data centers

Airtel reconfirms its technology leadership position by being the first service provider to deploy such a solution in India

27 February 2019

New Delhi, India - Nokia's Nuage Networks VSP solution will be deployed by Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's leading telecommunications services provider, in 15 circles (service areas) in the northern and southern part of the country to automate its data center networks. Once deployed, the Nuage Networks VSP solution will allow Airtel to provide new and exciting services, including Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), ensuring customer delight.

India has been recording unprecedented growth in data and this requires that service providers, like Airtel, increase the number of data centers. Further, they need to take the data centers closer to their subscribers to meet capacity demand and deliver best-in-class user experience. This is also driven by the need to prepare the networks for new technologies like 5G and Internet of Things (IoT).

Nuage Networks VSP is the critical component in Nokia's end-to-end Software Defined Networking (SDN) solution that enables automation across the data center and transport networks. It helps by adding agility and flexibility to networks, making them more responsive.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO at Bharti Airtel, said: "We are committed to providing innovative and best customer services to our subscribers. The upcoming technologies, including 5G and IoT, demand that we move the data centers closer to our customers, so we are able to provide ultra-high speeds and extremely low latency. This is crucial for a number of new-age use cases such as Virtual Reality, autonomous driving and remote surgery. We are confident that this partnership with Nokia will allow us to upgrade our data center and will enable us to continue to provide the best-in-class services to our subscribers."

Sanjay Malik, Head of India Market at Nokia, said: "Bharti Airtel is our longstanding partner and we are thrilled to support them in this endeavor to automate their data center network. Nokia's Nuage Networks products and solutions have emerged as a clear leader in helping service providers in their journey to leverage virtualization and SDN for better operational efficiency and quality of experience. It promotes an open ecosystem which enables multi-vendor deployment and allows seamless integration with the deployed infrastructure at massive scale."

Overview of the solution part of the deployment:

Nuage's Virtualised Services Assurance Platform (http://www.nuagenetworks.net/products/virtualized-services-assurance-platform/) allows service providers to improve network monitoring, troubleshooting and fault correlation leading to improved network experience for the subscribers

Nuage Virtualized Services Assurance Platform (http://www.nuagenetworks.net/products/virtualized-services-assurance-platform/) allows service providers to improve network monitoring, troubleshooting and fault correlation leading to improved network experience for the subscribers

Resources:

Web page: Nokia Nuage Networks (http://www.nuagenetworks.net/)

Web page: Nuage Telco Cloud (http://www.nuagenetworks.net/products/telco-cloud/)

Press Release: Nokia MBiT Index reports 4G contributed to 92% of total data traffic in 2018 in India (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2019/02/21/nokia-nokia-mbit-index-reports-4g-contributed-to-92-of-total-data-traffic-in-2018-in-india/)





About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 5.7 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.

nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com/)





Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Manisha Singh

Nokia Media Relations

Phone: +91 8376922734

E-mail: manisha.singh@nokia.com (mailto:manisha.singh@nokia.com)

Communications

Phone: +358 (0) 10 448 4900

E-mail: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire

