Mittwoch, 27.02.2019

27.02.2019 | 10:46
St Mark Homes Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, February 27

27 February 2019

St Mark Homes Plc

('SMH' or "the Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

St Mark Homes (NEX: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South East of England, today announces a correction to previous notification of directors' interests.

Directors Interests


The aggregate interests of the Directors of St Mark and their spouses is 862,876 (19.55% percent of the issued capital of the Company) rather than 885,212 shares (20.11%) as previously announced.

In addition, members of the family of the Chairman, Bernard Tansey, and Chief Executive Officer, Barry Tansey own an additional 225,980 shares (5.12% of the issued share capital).


The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

St Mark Homes Plc
Sean Ryan, Finance DirectorTel: +44 (0) 20 7903 6777
seanryan@stmarkhomes.com
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd, NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Jon Isaacs / Nick MichaelsTel: +44 (0) 20 7251 3762
www.alfredhenry.com

