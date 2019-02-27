St Mark Homes Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
27 February 2019
St Mark Homes Plc
('SMH' or "the Company')
Director/PDMR Shareholding
St Mark Homes (NEX: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South East of England, today announces a correction to previous notification of directors' interests.
Directors Interests
The aggregate interests of the Directors of St Mark and their spouses is 862,876 (19.55% percent of the issued capital of the Company) rather than 885,212 shares (20.11%) as previously announced.
In addition, members of the family of the Chairman, Bernard Tansey, and Chief Executive Officer, Barry Tansey own an additional 225,980 shares (5.12% of the issued share capital).
The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.
