Akastor ASA: Akastor sells 386 161 own shares to employees

27 February 2019 - Akastor ASA has today sold 386 161 own shares in relation with a share purchase program offered to its corporate employees and managers. The share price is payable in cash and was based on the average volume weighted share price on the Oslo Børs (the stock exchange in Oslo) over the 5 days period from 20 February to 26 February 2019 giving a price per share of NOK 13.46.

Following the transaction, Akastor ASA holds a total of 2 390 215 own shares.

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

